US preparedness in defending upcoming polls even less than in 2020, says senator

CyberScoop reports that the U.S. was noted by Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., to be even less prepared to mitigate foreign interference in this year's presidential election than in 2020 due to increasingly advanced threats, including artificial intelligence-powered misinformation.

AI could be exploited by nation-states to conduct significantly more sophisticated election interference campaigns than the one conducted by Russia in 2016, while the court case preventing the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency from notifying social media companies regarding election misinformation spread across their platforms has been detrimental to efforts curtailing interference, Warner noted during the Trellix and Scoop News Group cybersecurity summit. "I think the administration’s lawyers, frankly, are being way too cautious. NSA, CISA, ODNI, FBI literally had no communication with any of the social media platforms on election interference since July. And that ought to scare the hell out of all of us," said Warner.