BleepingComputer reports that the Europol, in coordination with the Belgian and Dutch Police, has successfully disrupted a phishing group behind the theft of several millions of euros following the arrests of nine suspects in the Netherlands, from whom cash, cryptocurrency, electronic devices, jewelry, and firearms and ammunition have been seized. Banking credentials exfiltrated from widespread email and mobile phishing campaigns have been leveraged by the phishing group in its operations, according to Europol. "These messages were sent by the members of the gang and contained a phishing link leading to a bogus banking website. Thinking they were viewing their own bank accounts through this website, the victims were duped into providing their banking credentials to the suspects," Europol said. The takedown comes weeks after Europol dismantled FluBot malware operations and two months after it had announced having seized the RaidForums hacking forum as part of Operation TOURNIQUET, which also led to the arrest of its founder and administrator.