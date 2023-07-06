Increasingly prevalent phishing attacks have prompted app security firm ImmuniWeb to update its free Community Edition to include a new email security test, SiliconAngle reports. Comprehensive email server security, encryption, and best practices compliance checks are being conducted by the new free test, which does not only detect DNS misconfigurations and possibly compromised credentials but also determines active phishing and squatting attacks, while verifying the presence of email servers in the dark web or spam lists. Such a tool has been touted by ImmuniWeb to be beneficial to small to medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, municipal governments, and other entities without adequate cybersecurity resources. "While our primary duty is to take care of all our customers and partners, we take our social responsibility seriously and we are strongly committed to supporting the most vulnerable organizations in their efforts to protect themselves against skyrocketing cyberattacks. The new free email security test brings a simple and efficient solution to ensure that email servers and communications are safe," said ImmuniWeb Chief Architect and CEO Dr. Ilia Kolochenko.