The White House's Office of Science and Technology has issued an artificial intelligence "Bill of Rights" blueprint, which calls for data privacy protections, which researchers noted could be adversely impacted by the technology, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from calling for algorithmic discrimination and abusive data practice protections, the released blueprint also advocates for user rights to automated system use notifications, opt-out policies, and human intervention access. While the privacy protection focus of the blueprint is a commendable effort, such a blueprint could be more effective if it had been established based on federal privacy law, said Center for Democracy and Technology President and CEO Alexandra Reeve Givens. "Federal agencies can play an important role in improving standards for AI audits, and ensuring that any entity using AI from employers to lenders, landlords, schools, benefits programs, and more understands the risks and their responsibility to avoid them. The government can also lead by example, by reforming its procurement policies and engaging in oversight of agency use," Givens said.