A Series A funding round has secured $14 million for French cybersecurity startup CrowdSec, which has been offering a crowdsourced threat intelligence system, SecurityWeek reports. CrowdSec said that the newly-raised funds, which bring the overall investment to over $21 million, will be allocated toward bolstering its threat intelligence system's technical capabilities, as well as expanding U.S. operations. More than 100,000 entities including governments, e-commerce firms, financial organizations, and media institutions across 175 countries have installed CrowdSec software, which facilitates threat identification and real-time access to a malicious IP database that could help organizations combat distributed denial-of-service attacks, botnets, and other cybersecurity threats. More than 50 attack types could also be remediated by the platform. "CrowdSec's unique strength lies in numbers and in applying a concerted, global approach to a global problem. Cybercriminals are outnumbered tens of thousands to one by legitimate Internet users, all of whom can now join forces to protect themselves and each other," said CrowdSec CEO Philippe Humeau.