Google has unveiled the new Magritte and updated FHE C++ Transpiler open-source technologies aimed at bolstering user data processing efficiency while maintaining privacy requirement compliance, SiliconAngle reports. Magritte leverages artificial intelligence to facilitate the automated detection of sensitive data-containing objects in videos that it could later blur, removing the need for manual video editing for deleting the objects. Such AI features are enabled by Google's open-source MediaPipe tool. "By using this open-source code, videographers can save time in blurring objects from a video, while knowing that the underlying ML algorithm can perform detection across a video with high-accuracy," said Google Privacy and Data Protection Office Product Manager Miguel Guevara. Meanwhile, numerous performance optimizations have been introduced in the updated FHE C++ Transpiler to enable quicker processing. Circuits used by the new FHE C++ Transpiler for data processing have been downsized by 50%, allowing the use of less infrastructure to perform quicker computations.