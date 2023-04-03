The Associated Press reports that the Italian Data Protection Authority has temporarily disabled OpenAIs ChatGPT artificial intelligence software over potential breaches of strict European Union data protection laws. The restriction prohibits ChatGPT from processing the data of Italian users "until ChatGPT respects privacy." It only applies to the ChatGPT online program and is unlikely to have an impact on software from businesses that already hold licenses from OpenAI to utilize the same technology powering the chatbot, such as the Bing search engine by Microsoft. The agency ruled that OpenAI must submit a report detailing the precautions it has taken to protect the privacy of user data within 20 days or risk a punishment of up to €20 million (almost $22 million) or 4% of its annual global revenue. The move is the first nation-scale restriction of a mainstream AI platform by a democracy, according to Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks.