FedScoop reports that President Joe Biden has approved the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, which aims to bolster the adoption of quantum computing cyber defenses among federal agencies. The White House has been required by the law to develop guidelines that would help federal agencies evaluate critical systems a year following the National Institute of Standards and Technology's issuance of post-quantum cryptography standards. Federal agencies have already been sought by the White House in a memo last month to provide a list of assets with cryptographic systems vulnerable to quantum computing decryption until May 4, 2023. The law also mandates the Office of Management and Budget to focus on post-quantum cryptography IT system acquisition and migration among federal agencies. The OMB has also been required to provide Congress with an annual report detailing a strategy for addressing risks associated with post-quantum cryptography. Meanwhile, legislation requiring the Small Business Administration to provide annual reports regarding its cybersecurity posture has also been signed into law.