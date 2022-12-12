U.S. senators have approved the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act aimed at bolstering quantum computing-based cyberattack defenses in the federal government, which now awaits the signature of President Joe Biden, FedScoop reports. The White House will be mandated to establish federal agency guidance for evaluating systems a year following the release of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's post-quantum cryptography standards upon enactment. On the other hand, the Office of Management and Budget will be required to prioritize post-quantum cryptography IT system acquisition and migration among federal agencies. Annual reports with post-quantum cryptography risk management strategies have also been required from the OMB. Federal agencies were previously reminded by the White House that they would have to provide vulnerability reports annually through 2035, while the OMB advised agencies regarding the required submission of additional funding assessments on post-quantum cryptography implementation to the White House and the Office of the National Cyber Director within 30 days.