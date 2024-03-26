EPA collaborating with state, local governments in boosting water cybersecurity

StateScoop reports that increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats against the U.S. water infrastructure have prompted the Environmental Protection Agency to convene with state and local government leaders to gain insights regarding actions and challenges in securing water and wastewater systems across the country.

Among the difficulties noted by state and local governments involved water system cybersecurity vulnerability evaluations and mitigations, with the EPA and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency offering resources aimed at addressing such concerns. More details regarding state and local governments' vulnerability assessment measures have been sought by Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger to be included in their cybersecurity plans due May 20. Such a meeting also included more details regarding the EPA's plans for a Water Sector Cybersecurity Task Force. "...[C]ybersecurity is a collective responsibility. EPA has an important role, and it's critical that we work together with our state partners to help set a course toward cyber resilience that will deliver essential protections across the country," said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.