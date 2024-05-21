EPA to strengthen water cybersecurity inspections

CyberScoop reports that escalating cybersecurity threats against the U.S. water infrastructure have prompted the Environmental Protection Agency to commit to bolstering its security-focused inspections and enforcement activities in water utilities nationwide.

Increased inspections have been deemed necessary as over 70% of water systems inspected by the EPA have failed to completely adhere to cybersecurity requirements under the Safe Drinking Water Act, which should have been met in 2020, with many utilities not being able to establish emergency response plans and risk and resilience evaluations, according to the agency.

Utilities that have been subject to SDWA enforcement actions could also face criminal sanctions should they continue to fail meeting such requirements.

"EPA's new enforcement alert is the latest step that the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to ensure communities understand the urgency and severity of cyberattacks and water systems are ready to address these serious threats to our nation’s public health," said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.