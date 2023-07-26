Former National Security Agency and CIA official Harry Coker has been nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the Office of the National Cyber Director and serve as the permanent replacement for Chris Inglis, who departed the post in February after spearheading the cybersecurity strategy of the Biden administration, according to CyberScoop.
Such an announcement comes after Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden had been removed from consideration for the permanent position following concerns regarding her reported significant financial debts.
The nomination of Coker, who was once the executive director of the NSA and led open-source intelligence integration in the CIA, has been supported by Cyberspace Solarium Commission co-chairs Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.
"It is important to reiterate the necessity of strong, permanent leadership in the Office of the National Cyber Director. The NCD is effectively the 'coach' of the U. S. cybersecurity team, and it is important that the leadership is Senate-confirmed and accountable to both the President and Congress. As long-standing football fans we both know that you can't win without a great coach," said the lawmakers.
TechCrunch reports that data and application security firm Imperva has been purchased by Thales for $3.6 billion as part of the French aerospace and defense company's efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity products, with the acquisition expected to close by early next year.
Utilites, fire and ambulance services, military organizations, and transportation agencies around the world are at risk of compromise with five newly discovered security flaws in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio, or TETRA, standard, two of which are of critical severity, according to SecurityWeek.