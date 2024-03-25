Data Security, Privacy

Exposed AT&T data’s veracity further proven as telco insists no compromise

Smart metering equipment and connected automobiles have introduced new privacy concerns. Plus, mobile devices and related apps put personal privacy at risk. IT service providers will need to balance the privacy concerns with improved services that personalized IoT data can help to deliver, Gartner states.

TechCrunch reports that data allegedly stolen from AT&T three years ago that contained information from 73 million subscribers was confirmed to be authentic by Have I Been Pwned? administrator Troy Hunt after matching the exposed details with purportedly impacted AT&T customers.

Further examination of the leaked database revealed 49 million unique email addresses and 44 million Social Security numbers, according to Hunt, who suspected the compromised information to be from a third party or an unrelated entity amid persistent uncertainties regarding the source of the data breach.

AT&T has insisted that none of its systems have been compromised and did not respond to queries regarding the legitimacy and the source of the leaked data.

"We determined in 2021 that the information offered on this online forum did not appear to have come from our systems. This appears to be the same dataset that has been recycled several times on this forum," said AT&T spokesperson Stephen Stokes.

