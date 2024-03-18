AT&T denies alleged data leak of over 70M individuals

AT&T has emphasized that none of its systems have been breached as it vehemently denied that data allegedly stolen from a 2021 hack by ShinyHunters that was recently leaked by MajorNelson was from its systems, according to BleepingComputer.

Some of the data exposed by MajorNelson, including birthdates, Social Security numbers, addresses, and phone numbers, have already been verified by BleepingComputer. Separate confirmations of the veracity of some of the data have also been made by VX-Underground and Dark Web Informer. Such a development comes more than two years after AT&T initially refuted the compromise of its systems following ShinyHunters' attempt to sell the exfiltrated data on RaidForums for a starting price of $200,000. "Based on our investigation today, the information that appeared in an internet chat room does not appear to have come from our systems," said AT&T then. AT&T has not yet responded to queries regarding any potential third-party data compromise.