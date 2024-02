Chinese state-backed threat operation Volt Typhoon, also known as Voltzite, has been moving to cause a significant disruption in the U.S. as evidenced by its extensive targeting of the country's critical infrastructure organizations, reports CyberScoop . Aside from compromising U.S. electric utilities and its defense industrial base, Volt Typhoon has also launched attacks against a U.S. emergency management organization and the emergency management services geographic information system of a major U.S. city, as well as telecommunications and satellite service providers, during the past year, according to a report from Dragos. "[Volt Typhoon is] hitting the specific electric and satellite communication providers that would be important for disrupting major portions of the U.S. electric infrastructure," said Dragos founder and CEO Robert Lee. Such a development comes after Volt Typhoon was reported by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, FBI, and the National Security Agency to have persisted in certain U.S. critical infrastructure networks for the past half-decade.