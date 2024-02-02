Flydubai targeted by Anonymous Sudan DDoS attacks

Hackread reports that the United Arab Emirates' government-owned airline Flydubai was claimed to be subjected to several distributed denial-of-service attacks by the self-proclaimed hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan. "We have hit the most critical parts of FlyDubai's digital infrastructure in one. We have confirmed that the network of Flydubai is completely disrupted... We therefore claim any damage to the overall health of FlyDubai systems and any collateral damage," said Anonymous Sudan in an announcement of the cyberattack on its Telegram channel. Anonymous Sudan, which recently disclosed an attack against Dubai-based international mobile satellite provider Thuraya Mobile Satellite Communications Company, also threatened further intrusions against UAE should its government continue aiding Sudan's Rapid Support Forces. Despite the alleged disruption resulting from the attack, successful ticket bookings through FlyDubai's website have been made by Hackread. FlyDubai has also yet to respond to the claimed compromise by Anonymous Sudan.