Hundreds of GitHub repositories have been targeted with fraudulent commits purportedly from GitHub's free automated dependency management tool Dependabot in a bid to facilitate malicious code injections and exfiltrate sensitive project data exfiltration, reports SecurityWeek.
Attackers leveraged compromised GitHub personal access tokens to infiltrate repositories and inject malicious code, with fake Dependabot commit messages later used to bypass detection by security systems, according to a Checkmarx report.
After delivering the Dependabot commit, threat actors then pushed a workflow file to enable the delivery of GitHub secrets to an external server, as well as altered all .js files to compromise user credentials and password-based forms, reported researchers.
"This whole situation teaches us to be careful about where we get our code, even from trusted places like GitHub. This is the first incident we witnessed a threat actor using fake git commits to disguise activity, knowing that many developers do not check the actual changes of Dependabot when they see it," said Checkmarx.
