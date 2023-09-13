SiliconAngle reports that digital forensics startup Binalyze has pulled in $19 million from a Series A funding round. Such investment will be allocated toward integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into incident response to advance research and development, as well as bolstering its market outreach and global customer support, according to Binalyze, which has been offering solutions aimed at improving breach understanding since 2018. Among the startup's products is the Binance IREC Engine which enables accelerated digital forensic data collection from any network endpoint. Such a platform not only documents and analyzes compromises but also facilitates immediate triaging, which could significantly curb Mean Time to Remediation. "Investigation speed post-incident is crucial, but has been hampered by market fragmentation and complex IT systems. Binalyze flips this on its head, with rapid results via advanced automation and multiplatform support," said Edel Coen of Molten Ventures, which led the investment round for Binalyze.