Funding round secures $20M for Reach Security

California-based cybersecurity startup Reach Security has pulled in $20 million from a Series A funding round, which will be used toward the development of tools that would help organizations navigate cybersecurity solutions and strengthen network visibility, SecurityWeek reports.

Reach Security, which seeks to provide insights from threat intelligence, cybersecurity product configurations, and security incidents, has touted having the first artificial intelligence that considers organizations' security infrastructure and various threats to enable infrastructure reprogramming. "Unlike solutions limited to cloud security, Reach acts across the entire security estate, interrogating each tool, gathering data on who is being targeted and how those attacks work. It takes seconds to set up and minutes for insight and action, with no new sensors, infrastructure, or attack simulations required," said Reach Security. Meanwhile, Reach Security CEO Garrett Hamilton, formerly of Palo Alto Networks, emphasized the importance of the company's technology amid security challenges stemming from the underutilization of available tools.