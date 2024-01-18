Funding round secures $30M for Vicarius

TechCrunch reports that artificial intelligence-powered vulnerability detection and remediation platform Vicarius has pulled in $30 million from a Series B funding round, bringing total investment to nearly $56.7 million. Most of the raised funds will be allocated by the firm toward expanding its offerings, market base, and workforce, according to Vicarius co-founder and CEO Michael Assraf, who noted that the company now has a customer base surpassing 400 brands. Aside from determining and reporting vulnerabilities in apps, Vicarius's platform has also been touted by Assraf to have "in-memory protection" that ensures app security even without software upgrades. Such a platform has also enabled the sharing of vulnerability detection and remediation scripts among vulnerability researchers in exchange for virtual currency, which is poised to be viable for product purchases and platform integration into Jira and ServiceNow. "An early adopter of product-led growth, Vicariuss self-service model changes the cybersecurity solution buyers paradigm by letting customers transparently test and find value before purchasing," said Assraf.