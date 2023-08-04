TechCrunch reports that open source security platform Endor Labs has landed a $70 million investment from a Series A funding round. Aside from bolstering Endor's technical capabilities and go-to-market efforts, the raised funds would also be allocated toward strengthening the startup's workforce as it expands its client base, according to Endor Labs co-founder and CEO Varun Badhwar. While Endor was originally only offered as a platform for discovering exploitable open source code risk two years ago, the startup has since added code and software development pipeline governance capabilities, as well as deployed the DroidGPT artificial intelligence tool that leverages ChatGPT and Endor's risk information. Badhwar has touted the robustness of the Endor platform, which is unlike other existing tools that only prioritize vulnerability and licensing compliance. "There's no question our unique approach has resonated in the market. The technology addresses a critical but largely neglected problem as demand for the next generation of customized applications continues to rise, and attacks on the infrastructure become more sophisticated, this vital category will keep gaining prominence," said Badhwar.