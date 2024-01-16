Gen AI cyber risks a worry among most CEOs

While most CEOs around the world noted generative artificial intelligence's potential in reinventing their businesses, 77% said that the technology could bring upon an increased likelihood of cybersecurity breaches, reports VentureBeat. Generative AI has also prompted concerns for corporate misinformation and legal or reputational damages among CEOs, according to a PwC report. Such findings indicate the importance of ensuring responsible AI use within organizations to better build trust. "Trusted AI is more than just compliant, safeguarded systems. It means deploying the right solutions for the right situation and using the right data, policies, and oversight to achieve relevant, reliable results. Achieving that requires an enterprise-wide approach and a set of trusted practices," said PwC. On the other hand, generative AI is expected by 58% of respondents to result in improved product quality within the next year, while 70% believed that the technology would trigger significant long-term changes in value creation and delivery.