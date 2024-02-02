Global cybercrime operation leads to arrests, dismantled C2 servers

Interpol has disclosed the disruption of 70% of 1,300 malicious command-and-control servers leveraged in malware and phishing attacks, as well as the arrests of 31 suspected threat actors as part of its Operation Synergia between September and November that involved almost 60 police agencies and private firms, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore accounted for most of the C2 servers taken down by the global cybercrime crackdown activity, which also resulted in the discovery of major cybercrime operations, said Interpol. Moreover, 70 other individuals suspected of being behind banking malware, ransomware, and ransomware attacks were also identified. Such an effort is part of Interpol's commitment to counter digital threats, said Interpol Cybercrime Directorate Assistant Director Bernardo Pillot. "By dismantling the infrastructure behind phishing, banking malware, and ransomware attacks, we are one step closer to protecting our digital ecosystems and a safer, more secure online experience for all," Pillot added.