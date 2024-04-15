Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence

Hamas spox faces US sanctions for leading cyber influence operations

Hamas spokesperson Hudhayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlut, also known as "Abu Ubaida," was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for his leadership of the group's cyber influence operations, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Several Iran-based servers and domains were obtained by al-Khalut, which was also accused of being involved in threatening the lives of civilians who were kidnapped following the group's attacks against Israel in October, to facilitate the hosting of the official al-Qassam Brigades website, according to U.S. officials. Other sanctions were been imposed on two more Hamas officials who were claimed to be involved in mortar, unmanned aerial vehicle, and mobile rocket launcher production, with the penalties noted by Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson to be crucial in crippling Hamas attacks.

Such a development comes amid Iranian hacking group Cyber Av3ngers' cyberattack threats on Telegram.

