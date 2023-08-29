After achieving significant progress in implementing zero trust cybersecurity, the U.S. General Service Administration has begun seeking the assistance of cybersecurity support service partners to complete the modernization of its internal cybersecurity service delivery, FedScoop reports. Aside from zero trust architectures and infrastructure and security as code services, the GSA's contract solicitation is looking for partners that could provide security automation, enterprise security visibility, and improved application security, which could help the agency further reduce cybersecurity risks, said GSA Chief Information Officer David Shive. "They need to be able to help us run our security operations center and incident response centers, be able to do cyber threat intelligence be able to do cyber threat hunting. And then because we've been doing DevSecOps here at GSA for a long time, using agile for a long time, they need to fit seamlessly into that because theyre the Sec in DevSecOps," said Shive.