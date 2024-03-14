Higher cyber funding for sector risk management agencies supported by officials

CyberScoop reports that National Cyber Director Harry Coker and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly have expressed support for increased funding for federal agencies supporting U.S. critical infrastructure cybersecurity advanced by a report from the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Such additional funding for sector risk management agencies has also been prioritized in the Biden administration's proposed budget for fiscal year 2025, said Coker at an event panel on the report. On the other hand, Easterly noted that CISA has focused on bolstering partnerships with agencies that have made more substantial cybersecurity and resilience investments, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education, and the Environmental Protection Agency. CISA has also been looking to refine its list of systemically important critical infrastructure entities, as well as release cybersecurity performance goals tailored to the energy, information technology, and finance industries, according to Easterly.