HopSkipDrive breach impacts over 155K

TechCrunch reports that more than 155,000 drivers of youth-oriented rideshare startup HopSkipDrive had their data stolen following a cyberattack between the end of May and early June. After identifying malicious activity in some of its third-party apps on June 12, HopSkipDrive discovered that threat actors were able to exfiltrate information from 155,394 individuals who either drove or applied to drive for the platform, including their names, driver's license numbers, email and postal addresses, and other identification card numbers. However, HopSkipDrive said that the incident did not compromise any customer or employee data while dismissing claims that it deferred breach notifications to impacted individuals, which it said began in early July. "We promptly launched an investigation, engaged experts to assist in assessing the scope of the incident, and took steps to mitigate the potential impact to our community," said HopSkipDrive, which expressed commitment to bolster the security of its systems but did not specify the measures it will implement.