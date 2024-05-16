House bill orders CISA to create task force for AI concerns

Reps. Troy Carter, D-La., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., introduced the CISA Securing AI Task Force Act on Tuesday urging the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to establish an internal task force to focus on handling artificial intelligence-related safety and security concerns, FedScoop reports.

The bill aims to improve the design, development, adoption, and deployment of AI in critical sectors with the expertise of CISA, the bill's authors said.

The proposal recommends that the CISA director set up the task force composed of staff from the agency's offices and divisions within a year of the bill's passage and the group will be tasked with coordinating CISA directives outlined in the AI executive order signed by President Joe Biden. The CISA AI group will also work on assessing agency security initiatives, guidance, and programs pertaining to AI as well as making recommendations for changes if necessary.

Carter and Thompson also said that the CISA Securing AI Task Force Act is expected to boost the cybersecurity framework of the U.S. against emerging threats and make sure that AI technologies are advanced responsibly.