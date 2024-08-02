Hundreds of fake sites used in Facebook-targeted e-commerce fraud

More than 600 fraudulent websites have been utilized to compromise Facebook users' personal and financial information as part of the ERIAKOS e-commerce scam, according to The Hacker News.

While most of the intrusions involved websites spoofing a leading e-commerce platform and power tools maker, as well as fake sales offers for widely used products, attackers also leveraged fake Facebook user comments to facilitate the scheme, an analysis from Recorded Future's Payment Fraud Intelligence team showed. "These fraudulent sites were accessible only through mobile devices and ad lures, a tactic aimed at evading automated detection systems," said researchers, who also noted China-based registrations of merchant accounts and domains used in the scam. Such a development follows an Orange Cyberdefense report detailing the promotion of marketing scams via the R0bl0ch0n TDS aimed at exfiltrating credit card details. "Several distinct vectors are used for the initial dissemination of the URLs that redirect through the R0bl0ch0n TDS, indicating that these campaigns are likely carried out by different affiliates," said researcher Simon Vernin.