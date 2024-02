Hyundai Motor Europe has confirmed investigating a cyberattack in early January, which it had disclosed as IT issues, BleepingComputer reports. No further information regarding the incident has been provided amid an ongoing investigation, with Hyundai Motor Europe noting that law enforcement authorities have already been informed about the attack. However, the Black Basta ransomware group took credit for the intrusion, which it claimed resulted in the theft of 3TB of data from various Windows domains, including those belonging to the European division of Hyundai subsidiary Kia. Based on a photo from Black Basta which previously targeted the Toronto Public Library, Capita, Knauf, and the American Dental Association Hyundai Motor Europe may have had data from its IT, legal, sales, management, human resources, and accounting impacted by the breach. Such an incident comes after Hyundai Middle East & Africa had its account on X, formerly Twitter, compromised to enable cryptocurrency drainer malware distribution.