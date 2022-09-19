TechRepublic reports that while 98% and 63% of professionals around the world considered digital trust important and integral to their positions, respectively, only 12% noted their organizations have a dedicated digital trust staff role. Only 66% of respondents reported that digital trust is adequately prioritized by their organizations despite the significant repercussions of digital trust breaches, according to ISACAs State of Digital Trust 2022 survey. More privacy breaches and cybersecurity incidents were the second and third most prevalent consequence of low digital trust levels, below reputational decline. However, only 23% reported their organizations gauging digital trust maturity. The report also showed that inadequate skills and training were the leading hindrances to digital trust, followed by lacking enterprise goal alignment, insufficient leadership buy-in, inadequate funding, and deficient technological resources. "Digital trust is a currency that must be backed by a robust validation process. Trust must be earned, which means that in everything an organization does, the end goal must be answering the question, What can we do today to better earn the trust of our customers?" said Cerby Chief Trust Officer Matt Chiodi, who is part of ISACA's Digital Trust Advisory Council.