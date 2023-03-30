TechCrunch reports that Palo Alto-based security startup Spera has landed a $10 million investment from a seed funding round, which it would allocate toward bolstering its identity security posture management platform. Providing a single end-to-end identity security management tool has been crucial for Spera as more threat actors infiltrate organizations through their identity surfaces. "Without visibility, these risks cannot be effectively measured, prioritized, and remediated. Attackers use this chaos to their advantage, despite the continued investment of security teams in IAM, Zero Trust programs, and other identity security and risk management solutions," said Spera. YL Ventures, which led the funding round, noted that Spera has focused on a key priority of chief information security officers. "We've been bullish on the identity space for a while now, in light of the consistent feedback from our network that despite a massive allocation of budget to IAM solutions, existing IAM tools failed to deliver on their promise. Spera is changing the industrys entire approach to identity, delivering a platform that is a single source of contextualized identity-related risk," said YL Ventures Senior Partner John Brennan.