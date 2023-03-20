Latitude Financial Services, a Deutsche Bank and KKE subsidiary and the largest non-bank consumer credit lender in Australia, has been impacted by a data breach, which may have compromised the personal information of almost 300,000 customers, according to SecurityWeek. Two of Latitude's service providers serving the financial services firm's clients in Australia and New Zealand have been infiltrated by using compromised employee credentials, with attackers stealing nearly 225,000 records from one provider and almost 100,000 identification files, most of which were driver's license copies, from the other provider, said Latitude. "Latitude is continuing to respond to this attack and is doing everything in its power to contain the incident and prevent the theft of further customer data, including isolating and removing access to some customer-facing and internal systems," the company said in a statement. Outages following the incident have prompted speculation that Latitude may have been subjected to a ransomware attack.