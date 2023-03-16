Dish Network has yet to provide more details regarding the extent of a ransomware attack that impacted its systems two weeks ago, TechCrunch reports. No substantive updates have been provided by Dish after confirming on Feb. 28 the ransomware attack that may have compromised the personal data of its customers, despite persistent issues related to the incident being reported by clients. Some have reported being targeted by phishing attacks involving Dish while others noted difficulties in reaching the company's customer services and a few reported having their services disconnected after being unable to pay their bills due to the disruption. Upon inquiry from TechCrunch, Dish refused to detail compromised customer data and whether it has been given any ransom demands. Dish also did not dispute the presence of extensive customer information, including names, birthdates, telephone numbers, Social Security numbers, email addresses, and credit card information, in its servers as claimed by a former Dish retailer. While Dish spokesperson Edward Wietecha emphasized that the company has been prioritizing systems recovery, Emsisoft Threat Analyst Brett Callow said that the prolonged disruption indicates the challenges Dish has been facing in recovering from a significant intrusion.