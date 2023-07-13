GitHub has revealed the availability of passwordless authentication in public beta, enabling passkey upgrades to its users as part of the platform's efforts to bolster software supply chain security, reports BleepingComputer. By opting for the "Enable passkeys" option within GItHub's 'Feature Preview' menu, users will be able to activate their passkeys, according to GitHub Staff Product Manager HIrsch Singhal. "Because passkeys are privacy preserving, you might have to trigger your passkey a few times during that upgrade flow so we can make sure we're upgrading the right credential. Once you do, you're all set for a passwordless experience," Singhal said. GitHub's introduction of passkeys comes nearly four months after it mandated two-factor authentication for all of its active developers. Sign-in alerts, WebAuth support, and compromised password blocking have also been implemented by GitHub to better protect its platform from cybersecurity threats. Expanded passkey support has also been implemented by Google and Microsoft over the past two months.