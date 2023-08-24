Data breaches in healthcare decreased by 15% between the second half of 2022 and the first six months of 2023 but individuals affected by such breaches rose from 31 million to 40 million, which is the highest on record, with the increase attributed to the impact from breaches at Managed Care of North America and PharMerica, which are the third- and fourth-largest on record, respectively, reports FierceHealthcare.