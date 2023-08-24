Chief information security officers have named user identity management and governance as a primary challenge, with difficulties brought upon by the absence of a unified platform consolidating identity access management
, privileged access management, and identity governance and administration, SiliconAngle
reports.
IAM investments were prioritized by 85% of CISOs and information technology leaders while almost 25% said they mainly focused on user and device identity management, according to a Cisco report.
Moreover, persistent changes in identity have been noted by over 50% of respondents to be the leading reason for not meeting IAM goals.
CISOs have also expressed acronym fatigue amid the growing number of security technologies.
"Every week sees the creation of a new Identity category/acronym without an accompanying use case or technological differentiation. This trend imposes cycles for CISOs to vet and unpack these purportedly new categories only for them to discover they are a rehash of existing solutions," said the report.