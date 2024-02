Multinational building automation systems manufacturer Johnson Controls International has reported spending $27 million to remediate a ransomware attack in September attributed to the Dark Angels ransomware operation, which had demanded $51 million in exchange for a decryption tool and the deletion of more than 27TB of confidential information purportedly stolen from the conglomerate, BleepingComputer reports. "The cybersecurity incident consisted of unauthorized access, data exfiltration, and deployment of ransomware by a third party to a portion of the Company's internal IT infrastructure," said Johnson Controls in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While Johnson Controls noted that it has already contained the attack and restored all its services, corporate expenses related to breach response efforts are poised to increase in the next few months amid ongoing investigations with third-party experts that seek to determine the extent of the incident and the types of data that had been compromised.