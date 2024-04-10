Improved cyber resilience sought by new Darktrace AI-based security platform

Major artificial intelligence cybersecurity firm Darktrace has been looking to advance proactive cybersecurity resilience with its new ActiveAI Security Platform, which integrates new services with existing security offerings to provide improved threat visualization across environments while curbing alert fatigue, reports SiliconAngle.

Darktrace's ActiveAI Security Platform has been touted to leverage the company's Self-Learning AI engine that facilitates real-time threat detection and response without impacting business operations, as well as include the Cyber AI Analyst service that enables automated investigations of security alerts that seek to redirect security teams' energies toward bolstering network defenses and incident response strategies.

"The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform takes a unique approach from the rest of the industry. It correlates incidents across the digital environment and automates investigations to uplift security teams and free them from the manual, time-intensive alert triage process so they can focus their time on building proactive cyber resilience," said Darktrace Chief Product Officer Max Heinemeyer.