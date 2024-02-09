Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations

Improved drone cybersecurity sought by new legislation

FedScoop reports that increasing federal utilization of civilian drones has prompted Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., to introduce the new Drone Evaluation to Eliminate Cyber Threats, or DETECT, bill. Under the legislation, the National Institute of Standards and Technology would be ordered to establish cybersecurity guidelines on government drones, which would then be tested by the Office of Management and Budget on an agency. The OMB would also be mandated to establish drone security vulnerability reporting guidance. Moreover, waivers will be required for federal agencies that opt to purchase drones that are non-compliant with the guidelines. "As the capabilities of drones continue to evolve and be utilized by both the federal government and the private sector, it's critically important that they operate securely. This common-sense legislation would require the federal government to follow stringent cybersecurity guidelines and protocols for drones and unmanned systems," said Thune. Such a bill comes after both lawmakers proposed the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act that sought drone evaluations from the Federal Aviation Administration.

