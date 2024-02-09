Improved drone cybersecurity sought by new legislation

FedScoop reports that increasing federal utilization of civilian drones has prompted Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., to introduce the new Drone Evaluation to Eliminate Cyber Threats, or DETECT, bill.
Under the legislation, the National Institute of Standards and Technology would be ordered to establish cybersecurity guidelines on government drones, which would then be tested by the Office of Management and Budget on an agency. The OMB would also be mandated to establish drone security vulnerability reporting guidance. Moreover, waivers will be required for federal agencies that opt to purchase drones that are non-compliant with the guidelines.
"As the capabilities of drones continue to evolve and be utilized by both the federal government and the private sector, it's critically important that they operate securely. This common-sense legislation would require the federal government to follow stringent cybersecurity guidelines and protocols for drones and unmanned systems," said Thune.
Such a bill comes after both lawmakers proposed the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act that sought drone evaluations from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Escalating cybersecurity threats against election systems ahead of November's presidential polls have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to introduce a new program aimed at improving state and local governments' defenses against such threats, according to The Associated Press.
Two different data privacy bills are under consideration in Maine, one of which could be the most robust data privacy legislation across the U.S. should it be passed by state legislature, reports StateScoop.