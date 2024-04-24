Improved ransomware attack response aimed by Veeam’s Coveware purchase

SiliconAngle reports that cyber incident response provider Coveware has been purchased by Veeam in a bid to improve response to ransomware attacks.

Such an acquisition would involve the expansion of the Coveware team as Veeam's product development team integrates Coveware's reconnaissance capabilities within its offering, according to Veeam Vice President of Strategy Dave Russell.

Among the Coveware products to be integrated is the vulnerability hunting product Recon, which leverages a large language model to identify potential security flaws and attack vectors. Veeam was also noted by Russell to further maximize Coveware's LLM to enhance proactive incident response.

"On the one hand, [Coveware] market[s] themselves as an incident response team, like a fire department. But they're more like fire prevention. And the part that excites us at Veeam is the ability to do the proactive threat hunting to understand the nature of the threats operating in the wild today and how to best defeat them," said Russell.