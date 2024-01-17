Improved SMB cybersecurity sought by Strike Graph, Judy Security collaboration

SiliconAngle reports that cybersecurity compliance startup Strike Graph and all-in-one cybersecurity solution provider Judy Security have entered a partnership deal to strengthen the former's compliance and certification program with Judy Security's artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity solution in a bid to bolster compliance management among small- to medium-sized businesses. Such integration has been touted to not only improve SMB cybersecurity but also simplify their adherence to various security certifications, including Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, Service Organization Controls 2 Type I or Type II, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union. Organizations could also achieve more effective and cost-efficient trust and revenue generation with the new combined tool, compared with traditional systems, according to Strike Graph co-founder and CEO Justin Beals. "This partnership redefines the standard for cybersecurity and compliance amongst SMBs, making it easier for businesses to protect their assets and achieve their security goals," said Beals.