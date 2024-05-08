Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence, Training

Increased complexity planned for Cyber Command’s training platform

Credit: U.S. Cyber Command

More complex simulations and actors are being mulled by the U.S. Cyber Command to be included in its Persistent Cyber Training Environment client to bolster mission rehearsal and training for the agency's cyber mission force amid increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, DefenseScoop reports.

Despite the integration of more advanced simulations, Cyber Command has moved to improve PCTE usability through the new "Rapid Range" feature. Such enhancements are crucial as both China and Russia have strengthened their military planning operations with cyberattack capabilities, said Cyber Command Deputy for Training and Exercise and J7 Mike Hudson.

"PCTE is our training environment for the joint force and it helps us stay ahead of the curve and anticipate these threats. The agile training environment enables flexibility, rapid adaptation of new techniques. PCTE has the capacity to integrate the latest cyber tools, tactics, adversary simulations, ensuring our forces train against the most up-to-date scenarios across all three classification levels. This adaptability is critical. Our adversaries are constantly innovating. Yesterday’s defenses are tomorrow’s vulnerabilities," said Hudson.

