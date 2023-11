India's premiere state-owned aerospace research organization National Aerospace Laboratories was claimed to be compromised by the LockBit ransomware operation TechCrunch reports. Confidential letters, internal documents, and an employee passport were posted by LockBit on its data leak site on Nov. 29, with the group warning that all data stolen from NAL would be exposed should the lab fail to provide the unspecified ransom demand. Neither NAL nor India's Computer Emergency Response Team have confirmed the ransomware attack claims. Outages have been reported to impact NAL's website but its association with the claimed attack remains uncertain. Such an attack against NAL comes after LockBit targeted Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC, major pharmaceutical manufacturing firm Granules India, and UK-based postal service company Royal Mail, as well as the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and California's Department of Finance during the past year.