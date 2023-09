Infrequently used Amazon Web Services products AWS Fargate, AWS Amplify, and Amazon SageMaker, have been targeted by the new Indonesian cloud-native cryptojacking operation AMBERSQUID for cryptomining activities, according to The Hacker News . Spamming EC2 instances enabled AMBERSQUID to perform cloud service exploitation without prompting the required approval for more resources in AWS, a report from Sysdig revealed. Attacks were facilitated through AWS CodeCommit exploitation to create a private repository containing the AWS Amplify app source code later used by a shell script to eventually deploy the cryptominer. Shell scripts were similarly used for cryptojacking in Amazon SageMaker and AWS Fargate, with researchers estimating that such attacks could result in over $10,000 in daily losses should they be targeted at all AWS regions. Such an attack comes months after Indonesian threat actor GUI-vil was reported to have conducted cryptomining activities through AWS Elastic Compute Cloud abuse but Sysdig Director of Threat Research Michael Clark noted no significant overlap between AMBERSQUID and GUI-vil.