IntelBroker admits Experience Engine hack

Hackread reports that UK-based experiential marketing and promotional staffing service provider Experience Engine had its systems purportedly breached this month by IntelBroker, which has been peddling the stolen data on BreachForums.



Included in the data allegedly exfiltrated in the attack were .bak database files with extensive client and transactional details, with IntelBroker sharing the "dbo.invoice" and "dbo.booking_backup" tables containing 31,000 and 784,000 rows of sensitive records, respectively. While dbo.invoice had contact information and invoice amounts, dbo.booking_backup had the names, emails, addresses, revenue information, and booking histories of customers from the U.S., UK, and Saint Lucia.

Such a development comes after IntelBroker took responsibility for compromising Europol, Acuity, the Los Angeles International Airport, Home Depot, Robert Half, Space-Eyes, and Tech in Asia. IntelBroker has also been linked to a breach at T-Mobile although such an incident was refuted by the mobile telecommunications firm.