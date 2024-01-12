Investigation into Halara data breach underway

Hong Kong-based athleisure wear retailer Halara has commenced a probe into a data breach following the emergence of claims regarding the theft and leak of information from more than a million of its customers, reports BleepingComputer. Such a data breach was admitted by the threat actor "Sangierro," who claimed to have compromised Halara through a still unaddressed API vulnerability in its website, enabling access to allegedly over 1 million rows of data, including first and last names, unique address IDs, phone numbers, home addresses, and other information. While various individuals whose data were included in the leak were confirmed to be Halara customers, further examination of the exposed file only had 941,910 records. Individuals using Halara products have been urged to be vigilant of possible SMS phishing attacks, as well as other malicious and fraudulent activity, that may emerge as a result of the data breach.