Data breach at HMG Healthcare hits dozens of facilities

Texas-based healthcare services provider HMG Healthcare had data from residents and employees across 40 nursing facilities in the state and Kansas compromised following the hack of its server in August, reports SecurityWeek. Attackers behind the data breach were able to exfiltrate unencrypted files, including individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, contact details, employee records, and medical treatment information, said HMG Healthcare in a website announcement. No additional details regarding the nature of the attack nor the number of people affected by the incident were provided but HMG Healthcare dismissed the possibility of further compromise. "HMG worked diligently to ensure that the stolen files were not further shared by the hackers to other sources. HMG attempted to identify the specific data that was compromised but we have now determined that such identification is not feasible," added the health provider, which also urged individuals whose data had been compromised to be vigilant of possible suspicious activity in their credit reports and account statements.