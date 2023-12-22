Isovalent to be purchased by Cisco

TechCrunch reports that cloud networking and security firm Isovalent is set to be purchased by Cisco in a bid to bolster cloud workload security. With the acquisition, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024, Cisco will obtain access to Isovalent's open source technologies eBPF, Cilium, and Tetragon, which offer operating system insights, cloud-native app visibility, and security visibility, respectively. Cisco Security Business Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Tom Gillis said that the open source resources will be made into a standard, while Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration Jeetu Patel noted the deal's importance in strengthening cloud security. "One of the challenges that we've said is the true enemy [in security] is not your competitor, it's the [common] adversary. And we need to make sure that we stay open in this market and co-innovate, and I think open source is probably one of the best models to co-innovate with," said Patel.