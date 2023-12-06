New AI assistants unveiled by Cisco to bolster cybersecurity

SilconAngle reports that increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats have prompted Cisco to introduce new artificial intelligence-powered assistance systems. Cisco has beefed up its Security Cloud platform with the new AI Assistant for Security, which examines over 550 billion security events daily to provide improved event triage and root cause analyses in a bid to enable more informed cybersecurity decisions. Moreover, better firewall policy and rule management is being sought by the new AI Assistant for Firewall Policy, while the novel Encrypted Visibility Engine for All Firewall Models intends to use AI to enable stronger malware detection without decryption. "To be an AI-first company, you must be a data-first company. With our extensive native telemetry, Cisco is uniquely positioned to deliver cybersecurity solutions that allow businesses to confidently operate at machine scale, augmenting what humans can do alone," said Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration Jeetu Patel.