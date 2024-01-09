IT job market growth hampered by overhiring, AI

After adding 267,000 IT jobs in 2022, the U.S. only had an additional 700 jobs last year amid massive layoffs that were also accompanied by organizations' course correction after overhiring due to the pandemic and the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence in certain positions, The Register reports. Despite minimal growth in the U.S. IT job market, nearly 88,000 positions remained vacant, an analysis from Janco revealed. "Based on our analysis, the IT job market and opportunities for IT professionals are poor at best. Currently, there are almost 100K unfilled jobs with over 101K unemployed IT Pros a skills mismatch," said Janco CEO M. Victor Janulaitis. The findings also showed that layoffs in IT mostly impacted entry-level roles, which have been relegated to AI. However, Janulaitis said that professionals well-versed in AI and machine learning continue to be in high demand for organizations, which have also been giving higher salaries for management roles with AI skills.